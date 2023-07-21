A plan to build new houses on ‘dumping site’ land has been given the green light despite concerns from residents.

Rotherham Council’s planning board heard that applicant Bradstreet Developments Ltd, wanted to build five homes behind a row of terraced properties on Katherine Road in Thurcroft.

The land previously contained garages as far back as the 1960’s although, a document says, most have now been demolished and those that remain are in a poor state of repair with the remainder of the land overgrown and unused.

The application is for five, four-bed detached dwellings.

Each property, the document adds, will have two off-road parking spaces and private garden areas with 1.8m high fencing to the side.

A supporting document shows the proposal received 16 letters of objection and one letter of support from neighbours.

Objections raised issues with inadequate parking, too tight roads, the road surface and flooding among other concerns.

A letter from one of the objectors was read out at the meeting stating that the new properties would be very close to the existing houses and this “will have a definitive impact on the amount of natural light they receive”.

In another letter, a neighbour, who was unable to attend the meeting due to their health, said they welcomed the proposal and the regeneration of a site that is now being used as a “dumping site”.