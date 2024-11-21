Proposal to demolish double garage for new home in Sheffield refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A plan to demolish a double garage on a residential street for a new house next to a busy Sheffield road has been rejected.

Planning officers at Sheffield City Council have decided against a proposal that would have seen a double garage demolished to make way for a pitched roof three-storey build on Broomspring Lane, right next to Upper Hanover Street in Broomhall.

The developer proposed to create a home with one double and two single bedrooms, as well as an open plan kitchen and living area, and a generous lounge space – as well as a good amount of private amenity space in terms of an enclosed side garden.

In the planning report, the developer explained: “We have sought to create a scheme that reflects the mass, aesthetic, and height of the local area while providing a modernised interpretation of the immediate typology.

“The proposed development reflects the material pallet found locally and the use of high-quality materials will support its integration into the local built environment.

“The use of brick ties into the properties within the local vicinity while the soldier course and recessed brick detailing gives a slightly modernised take on the existing Victorian terraces.

The cleaner more simple detailing of the brick, combined with dark window/door frames help give the building a more contemporary style.”

While in the past planning approval was granted on the site previously for a three-storey, two-bed dwelling (18_04681_FUL), officers refused the current application.

They did so on the basis that, as they explained in the decision notice, “its scale, form, detailing and materiality would result in an unsatisfactory design that would be harmful to the appearance and character of the adjacent row of terraces, the street scene and the Hanover Conservation Area”.