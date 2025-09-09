Proposal to demolish B&M and build over 60 new homes in Hillsborough withdrawn

Plans to demolish the B&M Home Store in Hillsborough and replace it with more than 60 new homes have been withdrawn.

An outline application—seeking approval for access, layout, and scale—for the demolition of the B&M retail unit on Middlewood Road in Sheffield was withdrawn this week, according to a document uploaded to the council’s planning portal.

The proposed development included a new five-storey building featuring up to 3,000sqm of commercial space, as well as up to 65 flats, along with associated access, parking, and servicing.

A design document stated that “the existing building is multi-tenanted across three levels and has become fatigued and hard to lease”. It also described the building as being in a “poor condition”.

During the public consultation period, the council received 53 comments from local residents and workers. Of these, 42 opposed the proposal, while three expressed support.