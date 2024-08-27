Proposal to convert former sports bar into flats in Rotherham could be refused

A plan to create new flats in a former sports bar in Rotherham is set to be thrown out.

Members of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning committee will discuss the proposal of alterations to the roof and construction of an additional floor to create five new flats at the former Cafe Sport on Station Street in Swinton.

A document uploaded onto the council’s website ahead of the meeting said the building had been closed for years and is currently plagued by anti-social behaviour.

If the application were approved, the building’s height would increase by around 2.3m – this would create sufficient space (a second floor) for the four one-bed flats and one two-bed flat.

The report said 80 letters of objection were submitted by people living close to the proposed development.

Among the main issues – the objectors claim – are parking, lack of space for bins, privacy and overcrowding.

Planning officers recommended refusal on the grounds that the proposed increase in the roof height materially increases levels of overshadowing and dominance to the outlooks of existing ground floor windows to an adjacent property to the west of the site.

The meeting will take place at 9am on Thursday at Rotherham Town Hall.