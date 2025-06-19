Proposal to convert former children’s home into 14-person HMO in Sheffield withdrawn

A proposal to turn a former children’s home into a 14-person house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Sheffield has been withdrawn.

The vacant, former children’s home on Morland Drive will not be converted into a HMO as the applicant withdrew the application before Sheffield Council’s planning officers made a decision.

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported in April, the two-storey dwelling house has 13 rooms but the proposal was to create a HMO for 14 individuals (14 bedrooms) with four en-suite bathrooms, shared bathroom facilities, and a spacious kitchen/living/dining area.

The size of the rooms vary between seven square metres and 12 square metres.

However, the application received a high number of objections.

Of the 29 letters submitted during the consultation process, 28 were against it.

Neighbours raised issues with parking, traffic, and anti-social behaviour, among other things.