Proposal to build seven new homes next to Sheffield sports centre refused despite councillor’s support

A proposal to construct seven new homes next to a Sheffield sports centre has been rejected, despite backing from a local councillor.

The plans aimed to develop new housing on Green Lane, Ecclesfield, adjacent to the Civil Service Sports Club. The 0.26-hectare site currently contains dilapidated changing rooms and shares an access road with the Ecclesfield Spartans Junior FC sports club.

Before its rejection, the proposal outlined the construction of seven homes, a mix of three- and four-bedroom semi-detached and detached houses. The homes were designed to face Green Lane while maintaining access to the sports club. The development also included 16 parking spaces.

During the consultation process, local councillor Cllr Rob Reiss and tenants of the sports field, Ecclesfield Spartans, expressed support for the project.

In an email to the planning department, Cllr Reiss stated:

“It is crucially important that we increase the housing stock in Ecclesfield given the growing unaffordability of housing for young people and families in the area.

“It is areas like this, infilling land with existing derelict structures, that we should be encouraging house building on.”

However, the proposal also faced objections, with concerns raised about parking, congestion, and road safety.

Planning officers ultimately rejected the application due to “insufficient information” regarding the presence of bats in the buildings slated for demolition and the potential impact on them. Another reason cited was “unacceptable residential amenity.”

In their report, officers stated: “The local planning authority consider that the proposed development would result in unacceptable residential amenity for future occupants due to the restricted dimensions, location and poor quality of the external amenity spaces as well as the lack of suitable mitigation to ensure compatibility with the adjacent sports ground in terms of noise generation and ball strikes and, potentially, the visual amenity impacts of such mitigation measures.”