Proposal to build more than 100 new homes in Sheffield approved despite concerns

A proposal to create more than 100 new homes in Sheffield has been approved despite neighbour’s concerns about loss of light as a result of it.

Sheffield City Council’s planning committee discussed the plans for 118 new homes created in two, five and seven storey high buildings in Shalesmoor following the demolition of some existing buildings.

As it was reported previously, the site – 0,27ha in total – is made up of two parcels of land between Shalesmoor / Corporation Street, Cotton Mill Row and Alma Street, sitting at the eastern edge of the Kelham Island Industrial Conservation Area.

It is also explained that the plans will be discussed in committee following seven letters of objections, as well as one from Cllr Ruth Mersereau on behalf of the three City Ward councillors and a petition signed by residents from 15 addresses.

The main issue of those against the development was the loss of light.

The agent of the application, Charles Dunn said this development represented a “significant opportunity to continue the transformation of this part of Sheffield city centre”.

He added the project would bring a vacant site back into use delivering a “substantial amount of new homes” as demand for city centre living continues.

During the discussion, Cllr Cliff Woodcraft told members of the committee that he liked the development but he had concerns over light levels – as those people living close to the site raised it with the planning department – and he added light levels would be reduced “about two-thirds of what they are present.

He said some of that even goes worse than that. One window will go from 60 per cent light to 18 per cent.

Cllr Woodcraft asked whether it was acceptable.

The planning officer agreed with Cllr Woodcraft that some windows would be “severely affected”.

Members were told that it comes down to whether the harm outweighs the benefits of the scheme.

Cllr Henry Nottage highlighted the concerns raised by residents living close to the proposed development – as in the building was just too tall while the policy was that Kelham Island shouldn’t have tall buildings at all – and asked whether the building could be shorter in height.

Despite these concerns, and some councillors voting against it, the proposal was accepted.