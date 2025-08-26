Proposal for new Rawmarsh venue with cocktails and ice cream parlour faces licensing showdown

Plans for a new Rawmarsh venue will go before councillors this week, after an alcohol licence application sparked nine objections but drew 57 letters of support.

The proposal for the Wigtox Lounge at the former Ryecroft & Rawmarsh Working Men’s Club site on South Street, which closed in 2019, will be decided at a licensing hearing on Wednesday (August 27).

An earlier application, made by the applicant’s husband, was withdrawn following objections from residents and responsible authorities.

The applicant, Helen Clayton, acknowledged the complaints raised about late hours and outdoor use, saying the closing time has been reduced to 11pm on weeknights and the rooftop terrace will no longer be used.

If agreed, Wigtox Lounge would be permitted to sell alcohol on and off the premises, host live and recorded music, films and dance performances indoors, and provide late-night refreshments.

“I hope the changes made to my application demonstrate the intention to be a good neighbour to those around us,” she wrote. “I genuinely want to run a family-friendly venue that will be an asset to the whole community.”

Alcohol could be served until 11pm Sunday to Thursday, until 12.30am on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 2am on New Year’s Eve. The venue would also be allowed to screen family films at weekends and show occasional pay-to-view sporting events.

The licensed lounge would operate at the front of the building, with two bars and a mezzanine level. Other areas of the building would be used for therapy rooms and short-stay accommodation. Outdoor drinking would be restricted to a front patio until 11pm, with no music permitted outside. The roof terrace and car park would not be used for drinking or smoking.

Despite the revisions, two ward councillors and nine residents submitted objections to the new plans. They argued that the return of a licensed premises in the heart of a residential area would bring noise and disturbance, particularly late at night when customers are leaving. Some felt that the extended hours at weekends and on New Year’s Eve would inevitably disrupt the peace of nearby homes.

Concerns were also raised about public nuisance, with residents warning that people gathering outside to smoke after 11pm could lead to disturbance, as well as worries about litter and disruption from cars and taxis. Others pointed to public safety, suggesting that alcohol sales could increase antisocial behaviour in the area and impact families living close by. Both ward councillors echoed these concerns and urged the committee to consider the balance between supporting a new local business and protecting residents’ quality of life.

One objector wrote: “Local residents are already reporting anxiety, stress and fear and I share this with them. If this licence is granted in its current form, many will lose sleep, property value, and peace.

“Children attending the infant school next door will be forced to walk past smoking patrons and littered pavements. Local women have expressed fear of walking home in the evening if intoxicated crowds gather outside their homes.”

In contrast, the application has also drawn strong backing, with 57 letters of support received. Supporters said the Wigtox Lounge would bring a positive new use for a building that has stood empty and would provide a safe, well-managed social space for local people. They highlighted the applicant’s commitment to creating a family-friendly environment, pointing to plans for children’s parties, film screenings and live acoustic music.

One supporter wrote: “The new establishment…. will be a huge boost to the community and I fully support it. It plans to cater to a wide scope of people and this is what our local area needs”.

Another added: “The prospect of it being revitalised into a vibrant community space is a welcome change, and I believe it will significantly enhance our local area. Recently, I was approached by a group of women who handed me a leaflet containing negative and, in my view, misleading information about the lounge’s opening.”

Promotional material circulated by Mrs Clayton described the lounge as a safe, family-focused venue offering a coffee shop, ice cream parlour, children’s parties, live jazz nights and family-friendly sports screenings.

At the meeting, licensing officer Diane Kraus will present the report before objectors and supporters are invited to speak. Mrs Clayton will then respond and sum up her case before councillors deliberate in private.

The sub-committee may grant the licence, grant it with conditions, or refuse it. The decision will be published in accordance with licensing regulations.