Proposal for new extension at a community centre in Sheffield has been given the green light

The operator of a community centre in Sheffield will be able to build an extension after planning permission has been granted by councillors.

Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee has decided to accept an application for the erection of two new extensions on Firth Park Cultural Centre on Bevercotes Road.

A report said the main site covers an area of around 565 square metres with a car parking courtyard to the rear for 12 cars that is accessed along a narrow and shared driveway along the western side of 158 Firth Park Crescent.

The plan submitted to the committee was to build two, single-storey rear extensions to the cultural centre and to accommodate them, the number of parking spaces within the parking court would be reduced from 12 to four – two of those being disabled bays.

The application had “attracted a high amount of interest with 28 letters of support and four letters of objection” as well as two petitions – one supporting it with 147 signatories and the other one objecting to it with 43 signatures.

Those objecting to it (the four letters submitted) raised issues with parking, noise and the use of the building.

Those supporting the development highlighted the positive influence of the centre in the area.

At the planning meeting, a member of the public who is in favour of the development told the chamber that he thought it was a good idea to extend the centre “by only six metres”.

He said the current size of the car park was “definitely a waste of valuable space” and it was barely used.

He added the site was used to be a base for anti-social behaviour before the centre.

Cllr Nikki Belfield, a local ward councillor in Firth Park, told the members that she was aware of the issues on the streets from parking through anti-social behaviour to litter and she knew how much of a good job those running the centre do.

Cllr Mike Chaplin said it was a “very positive” application and Cllr Richard Williams said it was a “great” application, although his slight reservation is opening hours as he wanted to ensure those hours were “kept to” as it was a residential area.

The application was accepted unanimously.