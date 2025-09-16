Proposal for a children’s home on quiet Sheffield street approved despite objections

A proposal to open a children’s home on a quiet street in Sheffield has been given the green light, despite opposition from several local residents.

On September 16, members of Sheffield Council’s Planning and Highways Committee voted in favour of converting a residential property in the Totley area into a children’s home.

The plan involves transforming a one-and-a-half-storey house to accommodate three children, with one member of staff assigned per child, according to a report published ahead of the committee meeting.

The report also noted that no external alterations would be made to the building. Three off-street parking spaces will be provided—two at the front of the property and one in the garage.

Staff shifts are scheduled to start at 7:30am and end at 11:30pm. At the end of each day, two members of staff will leave, while one remains on-site for the night shift until 7:30am.

During the public consultation period, the council received 24 letters of objection. These raised a range of concerns, including land use, design, waste management, noise, disturbance, loss of privacy, and parking.

At the committee meeting, three objectors spoke against the development. They emphasised that this is a “very quiet” street with a significant elderly population.

“They don’t want any hassle like this,” members were told.

One objector argued that the development would fundamentally change the character of the area, while another claimed the property was not suitable for children. A further objection stated the children’s home would be a highly functional business operating “24/7, 365 days a year.”

Members also heard that the average age of residents living nearby is 79.

Councillors Andrew Sangar and Brian Holmshaw raised questions about the garage. Cllr Holmshaw remarked that during the site visit, he thought it was “pretty small,” and in his opinion, a modern car wouldn’t fit inside. However, a council officer explained that this wasn’t considered a highways issue, as on-street parking is available.

Cllr Mike Chaplin asked whether anything could be done to reduce the potential impact of the development on the surrounding area. An officer responded that responsibility would ultimately lie with the business owner and that any future concerns could be raised with Ofsted.

Despite the objections, the committee voted in favour of the application.