Property developer behind Sheffield housing scheme could create ‘4,000’ jobs in its bid to move base to South Yorkshire

Blue Anchor, owners of West Moor Park East, a 195-acre employment site off junction 4 of the M18, has announced a partnership with leading commercial property developers, Litton Buccleuch.

Litton Buccleuch is an established joint venture between Derbyshire based Litton Property Group and Edinburgh based Buccleuch Property.

The firm recently delivered a £70 million 860-bedroom student housing scheme in Sheffield city centre which was sold to Fusion Student Housing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blue Anchor, owners of West Moor Park East, a 195-acre employment site off junction 4 of the M18 in Doncaster, has announced a partnership with leading commercial property developers, Litton Buccleuch.

West Moor Park East, located close to Edenthorpe and Armthorpe, has attracted significant commercial interest with Ikea, Next Distribution Centre, Fellows Manufacturing, Scotts Miracle-Gro and Anglo Beef all locating to the site.

Development of the site would also come alongside the public investment in the A630 West Moor Link scheme with work on this well underway.

The council-led scheme has been supported by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and is intended to enable investment in new developments that create new jobs and homes.

Jonathan Moses, a director of Blue Anchor Leisure, said: “We’ve been firmly committed to delivering this investment in Doncaster for some time now, and today’s announcement adds established names from the development industry who will assist us in swift delivery and bring a strong track record of success.

“We have always stressed the deliverability of this site which is in a perfect location close to existing commercial development and the transport network.

“A planning application is in with Doncaster Council and is progressing well. We are hopeful of a decision soon.”

A spokesman for Litton Buccleuch added: “We have been interested in this highly strategic site for some time and are delighted to have now entered into an agreement with Blue Anchor.

“We believe there is a compelling case for development on the site and a strategic shortage of land locally, regionally and nationally.