“Prominent and obtrusive” 20ft phone mast next to Sheffield sports field refused – but company appeals

WHP Telecoms wanted to erect a 20m mast and five equipment cabinets by the sports fields at Crosspool District Youth Sports Trust on Coldwell Lane.

It prompted 26 objections from local residents and CDYST, who said there was no evidence that the use of existing masts, buildings and other structures had been considered.

They said the mast wasn’t sympathetically designed or camouflaged and the pole would be unsightly and over dominate nearby houses.

Planning officers agreed and refused the mast. They said: “The street pole would be in an exposed location. The site comprises of an open sports field which forms a relatively attractive green setting for Coldwell Lane and neighbouring properties.

“The topography of the area and the open context means the street pole would be highly prominent and significantly visible when viewed from Coldwell Lane.

“It’s likely it would also be visible from Moorbank Drive, Barnfield Drive and Barnfield Road due to its significant height.

“The proposed height at 20m is not comparable in height to any building or any other features in the immediate vicinity.

“The street pole would tower over adjacent housing and there is little tree coverage to provide any meaningful screening.

“It would be significantly prominent, an obtrusive feature which would be out of character with the sports field and visually intrusive to a site which provides an attractive green setting. The cabinets would introduce clutter in a currently open sports field.”

WHP Telecoms says the new mast would replace one which is being removed at the former Plough pub to make way for apartments.

It says: “This application is purely to improve digital wireless, mobile coverage within this area with new equipment to facilitate 5G coverage.

“The requirement stems from a notice to quit at The Plough, this application aimed to fill the subsequent coverage gap associated with the removal.

“This application follows a refusal in January 2020, the failed appeal of September 2020 and a withdrawal in June 2019.