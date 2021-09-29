Private landlord scheme to restart in Barnsley

The scheme began in 2010 and aims to raise property management standards in the 21,483 privately rented properties across the borough.

Currently, 175 private landlords with 600 properties are part of the scheme, and council bosses hope to increase this number to drive up housing standards and reduce fuel poverty.

If plans are approved by cabinet on October 6, a new online service could be launched for landlords seeking accreditation, and advice in managing their properties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town Hall.

Councillor Tim Cheetham, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “It’s estimated we have more than 21,000 privately rented properties, which is about a fifth of all our housing, and it’s increased by five per cent since 2011.

“The current scheme involves about 175 different private landlords who have signed up. We’d like to grow this number and work with more of our landlords.