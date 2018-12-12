Prime Minister Theresa May to face vote of no confidence

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will face a vote of no confidence in her leadership.

Enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of confidence in May to trigger a contest, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady has announced.

Press release issued by the 1922 Committee of a letter confirming that enough Conservative MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Theresa May to trigger a leadership contest. Photo: 1922 Committee/PA Wire

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said in a tweet: "The last thing our country needs right now is a Conservative Party leadership election. Will be seen as self-indulgent and wrong. PM has my full support and is best person to ensure we leave EU on 29 March."

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted: "I am backing @theresa_may tonight. Being PM most difficult job imaginable right now and the last thing the country needs is a damaging and long leadership contest. Brexit was never going to be easy but she is the best person to make sure we actually leave the EU on March 29."

READ MORE: Tom Richmond: Amid the Brexit chaos, there is one way for Theresa May to save the day – here’s how

READ MORE: Patrick Mercer: A leader must lead, and Theresa May cannot

More to follow.