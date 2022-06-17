Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to speak at Doncaster Racecourse today

The PM is expected to speak at Doncaster Racecourse where the first Northern Research Group conference is taking place.
The event, which is called Levelling Up The North, will also include speeches from Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen and Northern Research Group chair Jake Berry and Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davidson.
The PM is expected to begin his speech to the delegation at 4pm. On the running order, it says there will be a ‘senior government speaker’.
Johnson’s visit comes just weeks after 41 per cent of his own parliamentary colleagues backed a motion of no confidence in his leadership.
Under current rules, the PM cannot be challenged on this basis for another 12 months.
An event spokesman said: “This Northern Research Group event will bring together senior Cabinet members, NRG Members of Parliament, Doncaster councillors, senior civic and business leaders, policy experts, colleagues from the third sector, prospective parliamentary candidates and Conservative Party activists to discuss the opportunity that the levelling up agenda presents for our communities.
“This event will be an important moment for the north of England, and a chance for us to come together to shape and define policies that will transform our great towns and cities.”