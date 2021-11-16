Pretty Little Thing looking to temporarily expand worldwide warehouse near Meadowhall in Sheffield

Clipper Logistics Plc wants to put the two temporary buildings at Clipper Logistics, on Shepcote Lane, Tinsley, for 18 months.

The site is the sole worldwide distribution centre for Pretty Little Thing and the company said these plans were “crucial” to ensure the business continues to run as normal while it modernises its operations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clipper Logistics (Pretty Little Thing) on Shepcote Lane, Tinsley, Sheffield have submitted plans for two temporary buildings so it can continue work while it modernises operations. Credit: Google Maps

One of the temporary buildings would be used for the storage and sorting of return parcels and the other as a covered walkway for moving stock between buildings while its new storage and retrieval system is being stalled inside the main building.

In a planning statement provided with the application Knights plc, on behalf of Clipper, said: “The site comprises the only storage and distribution warehouse for Pretty Little Thing for both their UK and worldwide sales and its continued, uninterrupted operation is therefore critical to the running of a business which employs in excess of 2,600 people at the site alone.

“The erection of the two temporary buildings would enable operations to continue at the site at current levels during internal works to modernise the warehouse and its efficiency.

“It is therefore considered that the erection of the two temporary buildings are essential for the current and future continued success of the business.”

Clipper Logistics (Pretty Little Thing) on Shepcote Lane, Tinsley, Sheffield have submitted plans for two temporary buildings so it can continue work while it modernises operations. Credit: Google Maps

So far there have been no comments on the plans from members of the public.