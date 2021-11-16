Pretty Little Thing looking to temporarily expand worldwide warehouse near Meadowhall in Sheffield
Pretty Little Thing’s logistics company has asked Sheffield Council for planning permission to build two temporary buildings at its warehouse site near Meadowhall.
Clipper Logistics Plc wants to put the two temporary buildings at Clipper Logistics, on Shepcote Lane, Tinsley, for 18 months.
The site is the sole worldwide distribution centre for Pretty Little Thing and the company said these plans were “crucial” to ensure the business continues to run as normal while it modernises its operations.
One of the temporary buildings would be used for the storage and sorting of return parcels and the other as a covered walkway for moving stock between buildings while its new storage and retrieval system is being stalled inside the main building.
In a planning statement provided with the application Knights plc, on behalf of Clipper, said: “The site comprises the only storage and distribution warehouse for Pretty Little Thing for both their UK and worldwide sales and its continued, uninterrupted operation is therefore critical to the running of a business which employs in excess of 2,600 people at the site alone.
“The erection of the two temporary buildings would enable operations to continue at the site at current levels during internal works to modernise the warehouse and its efficiency.
“It is therefore considered that the erection of the two temporary buildings are essential for the current and future continued success of the business.”
So far there have been no comments on the plans from members of the public.
To view the plans in full or comment visit https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R23WMWNYLRP00