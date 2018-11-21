Power cut affects Sheffield retail park

A power cut has left around 30 properties including a Sheffield retail park without electricity this evening.
Northern Powergrid said around 30 properties were affected by the fault.
It said it had been caused by an ‘unexpected problem with cables or equipment’ in the area.
The company said it expected to have supplies restored by 7.15pm.