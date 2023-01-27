This is the park which is going be at the heart of Sheffield city centre.

Latest pictures show how work is progressing on the scheme known as Pounds Park – which is creating an outdoor space complete with children’s play equipment on the site of the former Sheffield Central Fire Station on Wellington Street.

The aerial picture, taken by Henry Boot Construction, shows how far the scheme has moved on since work started last March. It shows the climbing boulder a large tube slide, and seating, now clearly visible.

Pathways can also been seen in place now, and so can some of the grassed areas that will form part of the site.

This how work on the new park in Sheffield town cente is progressing. The aerial shot shows Pounds Park as it looks now. Picture: Henry Boot Construction

Other features being put in place include a water play area and a kiosk for coffee, ice cream and other snacks. Workmen could been sign taking pipes for fitting in the site this week.

The development was named after Superintendent John Charles Pound, who became Sheffield’s first chief fire officer in 1869.

The old fire station that was at the site was demolished around 2010 when South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue moved to a new building on Eyre Street. A car park that had been located on the land was also closed to make way for the park.

The green space located on the former fire station site between Rockingham Street, Wellington Street and Carver Street is the latest phase of Sheffield Council’s Heart of the City II scheme. When work first started in March, it was expected to be completed in nine months.

This is how work on the new park in Sheffield town cente is progressing. The picture shows the large slide in place on the Pounds Park site, Wellington Street.