Post Office apologises for Brampton closure as MP calls for branch to stay

Post Office bosses have apologised for the inconvenience caused to Brampton residents after plans were announced to close their branch on Knollbeck Lane.

Almost 450 people have signed a petition calling on the Post Office to ‘think again’ about the plans, raising concerns about vulnerable and disabled residents’ access to services.

The petition author branded the closure on July 27 an ‘absolute nightmare they don’t need’.

John Healey, MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, has written to Nick Read, the Post Office’s chief executive, urging him to secure a new location within Brampton.

One petition commenter branded the closure a ‘travesty’, and made a plea to Post Office bosses to ‘think about the older community in the village’, and ‘keep it open’.

His letter adds: “Our community needs a Post Office service for all those in Brampton who rely on and need the services it provides”.

Mr Healey added: “I’m very concerned to see the Post Office have published their unplanned branch closure letter on their website announcing our Brampton Post Office is set to close on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

“I know this has caused a lot of concern and worry in the community as it understandably leads to fears for the possible loss of Post Office services in Brampton.

“I’m determined to work with the Post Office to support any efforts to secure a new base in Brampton, especially for all those in our community who rely on and need these services.

"Alongside our local councillors in Brampton – Rajmund Brent, Denise Lelliott and John Williams – we’re clear that our community needs a Post Office service.”

A Post Office spokesperson says the branch is closing temporarily, due to the postmaster’s resignation.

A Post Office spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Brampton Post Office will be temporarily closing due to the resignation of the postmaster. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the unplanned closure of the branch.

“We are working hard to try to restore service to this community as soon as possible. The vacancy will soon be advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk. In the interim an alternative branch includes Wombwell.”