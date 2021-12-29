Thyme Cafe on Glossop Road installed the shutters after several break-ins and vandalism caused £25,000 worth of damage.

The restaurant didn’t realise it needed planning permission so applied retrospectively.

Thyme Cafe at Broomhill has been instructed to remove security shutters because they are not in keeping with the conservation area (image Time Architects)

At the time it said: “The building has been broken into six times in the last 18 years, three of which have been within the last 12 months.

“Further to this, there have been several occasions where the building frontage has been damaged and vandalised during the same period.

“On each occasion this has resulted in costly repairs along with the cost of replacing stolen materials and the psychological impact on the staff and owners.

“The applicant has evaluated these costs to be in the region of £25,000 for the last three break-ins alone.

“There have been a number of antisocial behaviour activities that have taken place to the front of the building including urination and drug usage in the recessed doorway and fighting.”

Why shutters are banned in Broomhill conservation area

Two neighbouring shops do have shutters but the council says these are “historically established” and its approach is to resist them while seeking their removal.

A report says: “Relaxation of control could set a precedent for a widespread and serious impact on the character of Broomhill conservation area, particularly in the evenings when shutters are deployed.”

“The shutter box detracts from the appearance of the building and also has a significant adverse effect on the visual amenity of the wider streetscene.

“The applicant makes a case for the shutters due to the effect Covid 19 has had on the business prospects of the site over the last 18 months and also the difficulty in securing insurance given the previous criminal acts against the property.

“We are sympathetic with both the impact of the pandemic and issues of security and vandalism but do not feel that these can outweigh the adverse impacts.