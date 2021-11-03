Artist Faunagraphic, otherwise known as Sarah Yates, painted the colourful fox and flowers along the side of Meersbrook Park pavilion.

Community groups and Coun Paul Turpin decided the pavilion needed a mural as it was being repeatedly vandalised and a crowdfunding project was launched to raise money.

An appeal raised £1,000 and it was matched by £1,000 from Sheffield Council.

The mural on Meersbrook Park pavilion in Sheffield which has been created by popular artist Faunagraphic.

Faunagraphic was approached because Sarah has created other beautiful murals in the city based on flora and fauna designs and the community wanted a design with a wildlife theme.

The painting had to be paused during Covid but has now been completed.

How the mural will transform the community pavilion

Coun Paul Turpin, Sarah Yates Aka Faunagraphic And Local Nature Photographer Kev Dunnington by the mural at Meersbrook Park pavilion.

Coun Turpin said: “There was quite a lot of interest and excitement while Sarah was painting, with lots of people dropping by for a chat, bringing cups of coffee and even sandwiches.

“One local resident took it upon themselves to start a crowdfunder to raise money for anti-vandal paint and closed the crowdfunder after a few hours as they’d achieved more than was required.

“It’s been a long time coming as the pandemic meant restrictions at the pavilion stopped the work from going ahead but Meersbrook Park After School Club and Meersbrook Playcentre have been excellent and are delighted with the finished design.

“Half the money was donated by the facilities department in the council and the rest was raised by crowdfunding from local people and a play day at the pavilion.”

Coun Turpin said the pavilion was used every day by school clubs, craft groups, yoga classes and for children’s birthday parties.

He added: “It’s quite an old building, quite tired, and a few years ago the council were talking about knocking it down but we wanted to renovate it.

“There’s a big gable end wall which was repeatedly covered in graffiti so we wanted to get a really nice big mural on there.