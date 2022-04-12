“Poor management” in Rotherham cemeteries “causing significant distress to families” say opposition councillors

A notice of motion, proposed by conservative councillors Jill Thompson and Adam Tinsley, calls on RMBC to request an improvement plan from Dignity Funerals, who are contracted by the council to run several municipal cemeteries and funeral services across the borough.

The motion, to be discussed at the next full council meeting on April 13 states: “Problems persist with the management of several municipal cemeteries and funeral services across the borough, which are contracted out by RMBC to Dignity Funerals.

“At times poor management and lack of preparation of plots has led to funerals being cancelled at very short notice, causing significant distress to families.

The motion stated that problems with the maintenance of municipal cemeteries include overgrown grass, weeds and brambles, damage to graves, headstones and other cemetery features during cutting; and poor facilities.

It adds that “friends of” groups have “put in a significant amount of their own time and effort to maintain cemeteries, at times taking on responsibilities that Dignity Funerals is contractually obliged to carry out but is not doing so.

“When something goes wrong, residents say they do not have a clear complaints procedure to follow and have felt that their complaints have been dismissed, sometimes repeatedly, by Dignity Funerals.”

The motion calls on RMBC and Dignity Funerals to “agree, implement, and publicise a clear and fair complaints procedure within three months”, and provide ‘friends of’ groups with “clear guidelines, policies, protocols, and key points of contact.”

Clark Kerr, Dignity’s head of region for North Central said: “We are very sorry for the issues that have affected those visiting the cemetery and this does not reflect the high standards that Dignity seeks to provide.

“We are aware of issues raised and we are working very hard to try and improve the situation for all those using the site and the residents in Rotherham.