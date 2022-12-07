Polling forecaster predicts Conservatives will lose all three South Yorkshire seats at next election

Electoral Calculus pulls together surveys from across the country to make political predictions.
It predicts that South Yorkshire’s three Conservative seats – held by Alexander Stafford in Rother Valley, Miriam Cates in Penistone and Stocksbridge and Nick Fletcher in Don Valley will be won by Labour.
If correct, the election could mean the loss of part of the “blue wall” for the Conservatives – where historic Labour seats such as Rother Valley turned to the Tories in the 2019 election.
The 2019 election saw the Labour Party suffer its worst electoral defeat since 1935.
Modelling from Electoral Calculus predicts a Labour landslide in the next general election based on current opinion polling, with Labour winning 425 seats – 223 more than they achieved in 2019.
The Tories would be on just 134 seats, 231 down from their 2019 total of 365.