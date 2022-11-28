Political leaders at Barnsley Council unite to crack down on social media abuse

The leaders of all political parties on Barnsley Council signed a pledge at last week’s full council meeting as part of the authority’s “no place for hate” campaign, which aims to create safe online communities and crack down on abuse.

The mayor of Barnsley, councillor Sarah Jane Tattersall, leader of the Conservative group, councillor John Wilson, Labour leader of the council, councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of the Independent group, councillor Andrew Gillis and leader of the Liberal Democrats, Councillor Hannah Kitching signed their collective pledge during the meeting.

The pledge states: “To really make a difference, we need everyone to show a united stance against hate and abuse in our borough. This starts with us.

“We understand that people have differing views on many issues. However, any form of online hate, abuse or bullying is unacceptable on any platform, not just council-owned.

“As part of no place for hate and our updated social media guidance, we’re encouraging everyone to show positive behaviour online and to play their part in developing supportive, inclusive online communities.

The campaign has been running since 2021, and a report to cabinet at the time stated: “the rise in intimidation, defamation, disinformation and hatespeech on digital channels is rapidly growing.