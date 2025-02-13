Police precept on council tax bills to increase more than five per cent

The policing element of the council tax precept for the 2025/26 financial year will increase by more than five per cent in South Yorkshire.

According to a report presented to the police and crime panel, the increase is necessary to support the ongoing financial stability of the police force, which has been grappling with rising costs, legacy issues, and underfunding from the government.

This means a £14 annual rise for households in Band D properties.

The current budget forecast shows a £3.3 million deficit that will need to be covered using reserves, with further gaps expected in the medium term.

Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner, told a meeting of the police and crime panel: “There are significant financial challenges right across policing in this country, ones that this government have inherited from the previous government and the diminution of government funding over time, which has been to the detriment of all of us.”

The proposed budget for 2025/26 reflects a £358.4 million total, including funding to maintain police officer numbers, a requirement stipulated by the Home Office’s national 20,000 officer uplift programme. The government’s recent funding settlement, which saw an increase of £986.9 million nationally, provided South Yorkshire with a 5.8 per cent rise in funding—yet much of this is earmarked for specific costs such as National Insurance contributions, pay awards, and officer numbers.

While the Home Office has offered some additional funding, the settlement remains inadequate to meet the growing costs of inflation and other budget pressures. For South Yorkshire Police, significant concerns remain about the sustainability of current service levels, particularly in the face of rising inflation, technological demands, and societal pressures on policing.

Several issues have affected South Yorkshire Police’s (SYP) financial planning, including the costs associated with legacy issues like Hillsborough and child sexual exploitation, capital financing problems that led to a ‘financial shock’ when a £65 million funding gap was uncovered from the former PCC’s office, and challenges with accounting and budgeting for pension abatement and National Insurance.

Gareth Sutton, executive director of resources and investment at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, added: “The costs of services are running faster than the funding for those services, and clearly that is an unsustainable trajectory.”

The proposals were accepted following a vote.