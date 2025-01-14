Plans unveiled for ‘Yorkshire Rose’ sculptures as part of £23m town centre revamp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been unveiled for a new ‘urban park’ in the heart of Barnsley – after an earlier scheme including housing, a hotel and a multistorey car park was scaled back.

Three Yorkshire Rose sculptures between 12 and 15m will be the centrepiece of the regeneration at The Seam, which will include an ‘urban park’ and gardens.

Originally, the redevelopment was set to include a multi-storey car park, hotel and large residential development. However, the plans were scaled back last year due to rising costs.

The first phase of the redevelopment, which is funded through Future High Streets funding and council contributions, includes a newly designed urban park. The 4,700 square metre park will feature three separate gardens — the biodiversity garden, the digital garden, and a town centre link — aimed at improving the area’s public realm while supporting Barnsley’s growing digital sector.

An application for planning permission has been submitted for the sculptures, alongside an application for the wider redevelopment of the Seam, with work anticipated to begin in Summer 2025. A report will be submitted to Cabinet in March 2025 to approve a combination of grant and council funding for the sculptures.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “We’re fiercely proud, ambitious, and bold in Barnsley, and the Yorkshire Rose sculptures symbolise our town’s resilience and optimism for a bright future.

“They’re not just a landmark; they’re a celebration of our proud heritage and bold ambitions, reflecting Barnsley’s strength and unity while marking its future as a centre of opportunity and creativity.

“The next phase of The Seam Digital Campus reaffirms our commitment to making it the heart of our future economy. With new Digital Media Centres and public spaces, we’ll support digital sectors to enhance development opportunities in the town centre and bring in further investment and high-value jobs to Barnsley.

“As part of our ‘Great Childhoods Ambition’, we want our young people to be at the heart of everything we do. By prioritising them and creating a centre of digital excellence, along with existing projects like the Seam, Youth Zone, Northern Academy for Vocal Excellence (NAVE), and Youth Activity Park, we’re providing a great foundation where young people can thrive, grow, and prepare for future employment opportunities.

“By connecting young people with good education and career pathways, we can nurture the next generation of leaders and innovators, planting the seeds for a brighter future.”