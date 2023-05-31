Plans to turn Sheffield pub into a 24/7 nursery to help parents working night shifts

Plans have been revealed to transform a former pub into a 24/7 nursery to help parents working night shifts.

Mr Oloye, whose first name was not given in the plans, and agent Jason Bates asked Sheffield Council to turn the Royal Oak, on Blackburn Road, into CareBeam Childcare.

If approved by the council, the nursery will look after 41 children between the ages of six months and four years during the day time and 12 children overnight between the ages of six months and 11 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There would be nine staff working during the day and three staff overnight.

Plans have been revealed to transform a former pub into a 24/7 nursery to help parents working night shifts.

In a statement provided with the plans, the applicant said: “Most children’s settings are operating between 7.30 am to 6.30 pm meaning there is a shortage of childcare provision for many children.

“I would like to work alongside social service and the local authority to offer childcare services at a short notice to children in need of them.”

Inside the building would be a communal living room with educational resources, games, and a television; a kitchen; beds and storage; shower and toilet facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children would also eat breakfast and tea at the nursery and be given packed lunches if needed. School drop offs and pick ups would also be arranged.

So far there have been no comments on the plans from members of the public.