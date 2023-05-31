An independent casino wants to turn a nail salon into a new gambling centre.

Royal Amusements – which has venues across West Yorkshire – asked Sheffield Council for permission to turn the ground floor of 9 Fargate, in the city centre, into its latest venture.

Its centres feature slot machines, bingo and other games.

Agents RR Planning, on behalf of Royal Amusements, said Fargate was struggling as a shopping area having declined in recent years and the upper floors of this site were vacant following a fire.

It said this development would encourage footfall and create 12 new full-time equivalent jobs on Fargate.

They added: “There are no physical changes proposed to the shopfront and there will be no impact on the existing shopping frontage and an active frontage will be maintained.

“There will be no impact on the amenity of any nearby occupiers. The proposed change of use will also contribute to the daytime and evening economy.”

So far there has been one comment from a member of the public, who lives on Lydgate Lane, in Crookes.

In their objection they said: “With the regeneration of Fargate underway and the goal to turn it into a high quality events and cultural space, this seems to fly smack in the face of that goal. We don’t need Fargate becoming an extension of Haymarket.

“A building of this type would surely be better suited as a cafe or restaurant, and be more in keeping with the goals for the area.”