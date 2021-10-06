Plans to turn former Yankees restaurant into late night bar on Sheffield’s Ecclesall Road sparks mixed reaction

Coffee shop Lounge 418, on the site of the old Yankees, wants to serve alcohol until 1am and close at 1.30am, seven days a week.

A dozen residents had objected to the licensing board about the late night opening but the hearing was deferred to a later date.

The planning application has so far received eight objections and six letters of support.

The former Yankees restaurant.

Nearby Nando’s said: “It’s a great location especially when it has a big seating area, Sheffield needs something different. Everyone is doing the same thing but this would attract so many people from different cities.”

And K2 Proctor Hair Work added: “I think it’s the best thing that’s going to happen on this road. It’s a healthy style bar, not just alcohol, they are doing exotic fruit platters and fresh smoothies. The outside would be a good idea as it’s good size. I’ll definitely be trying it once it’s open.”

But residents are unhappy about the late hours and a new entrance which would be created on Thompson Road.

One resident said: “There are families with young children, people who need to rise early for work and also students and the extra noise this will create into the early hours will impact on a good quality of sleep and tranquillity, which we are all entitled to.

“There is a ‘no noise after midnight’ clause in this area for residents so why should this application be allowed to not follow this ruling?

“We have people climbing over the gates into the Botanical Gardens occasionally and noisily during the late evening and I’m sure this will increase should there be an exit directly onto Thompson Road.”

Another Thompson Road resident said: “There is unsociable behaviour already outside late night venues on Ecclesall Road, namely noise, fights, arguments, urinating in the street and taxis waiting by junctions.

“This is a nuisance and I don’t see why we should increase this sort of unacceptable behaviour.”