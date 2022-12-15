Plans to turn beloved Sheffield tailors Ted Williams into new restaurant and studio apartments

A developer is planning to transform beloved Sheffield tailors Ted Williams into a new restaurant and studio apartments.

ABN Investments, together with agents Space Studios, submitted proposals taking on the spot at Ted Williams, 194 London Road, to Sheffield Council for approval.

They asked permission for a change of use from the vacant retail unit to form a new ground floor restaurant with four studio apartments on the first and second floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details about the restaurant have not yet been revealed.

Ted Williams shop, London Road, Sheffield - 1986

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ted Williams

The family bespoke tailors had been on London Road for 74 years when it closed this July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Guest, the owner, joined the store in 1973 when his father Jack Guest was a co-director then later ran it with his wife Jill and colleague Ian Gregory.

When the store closed earlier this year, Mr Guest said: “It’s bittersweet. I’ve worked here since I was 15. I’ve been here for 48 years and the shop is like a time machine, every time I go round the corner I see the shadow of somebody I used to work with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.