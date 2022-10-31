Plans to transform pub and offices into ‘landmark’ apartment blocks on London Road

The development comprises two schemes on Broom Close and London Road.

One scheme is converting a vacant office block on 1 Broom Close into 37 apartments, the other is clearing the former Tramways pub at 126 London Road and creating a five-storey building with a new shop and 22 apartments above it.

Apartments would be a mix of one and two bedrooms. There would also be some studio apartments as well as car and bicycle parking.

Developers are planning to transform a former pub and offices into ‘striking’ new blocks totalling 59 apartments on London Road.

Spring Planning, on behalf of Keeton’s Management Services, said in the planning application: “Our approach, responding to the prominent site location, is to create a new, landmark, mixed-use building at the point of curve along London Road.

“It has already been accepted by the planning officer that the site requires a strong response in terms of townscape. This new building will replace the previously demolished pub and existing office building which is not suitable for future use. The site will accommodate a new retail unit at ground floor level, with generously sized residential apartments above…

“Many of the recent new buildings in Sheffield, by a variety of developers, have shown a willingness to promote contemporary, exciting architecture, and we feel our proposal will positively add to this approach. Our ambition in the design is to put forward a striking building that will improve the quality of this area of the city.”

They added: “The addition of 59 apartments (and studios) of varying size will add a number of people into the local community, many of whom will rely on local services such as shops, cafés, restaurants, gyms, local GP services etc. It is believed that this relatively small number of people will have a positive effect and will not place undue pressure on local services.”

To view the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=RI3QSFNYLZF00