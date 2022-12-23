Plans to transform old Post Office into new nail parlour on Sheffield retail stretch

A business owner said their plans to revamp an old Post Office into a new nail parlour will add to the versatility of the suburb’s retail.

Linh Thi Hai Nguyen submitted a planning application to Sheffield Council to transform the vacant site at 67 Baslow Road, Totley.

If approved by the local authority, the business would neighbour the Pontus fish and chip shop and Totley Tails and Whiskers pet shop on the retail parade.

In a statement provided with the plans, agent Dr. Muhammad U Safdar, on behalf of the applicant, said the new nail parlour would contribute to the versatility of the businesses in the area.

Proposed opening hours are: 9am until 7pm, Monday to Saturday, and 11am until 4pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

There would be one full-time employee and two part-time employees.

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.

To read the plans in full or comment visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=RMS1GJNYGKX00

