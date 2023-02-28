Plans to transform former Sheffield GP surgery into Cuban bar and dance studio

The owners of a house that joins onto a former doctor’s surgery are planning to transform the property into a dance studio and Cuban bar.

Lois Bayliss, the applicant, asked Sheffield Council for approval with agent David Britton, of RDB Consultants and Designs.

If approved, the site at Ivy House, 219, Handsworth Road, would operate as a dance studio on the ground floor during the week and as a Cuban bar at the weekends. The estimated maximum capacity is 35, including staff, at any time.

It would also be used as a community space serving food and drink and as a gym.

So far, only one member of the public has commented on the plans.

They objected, saying it would give them no privacy.

The neighbour, who lives on the nearby Hall Road, said: “I would like to object as now this property has been extended it massively invades privacy on my garden and the neighbours too.

“There’s no place in my garden anymore where it’s not overlooked by the extension which wasn’t the case before.

“A lot of the trees and hedges that made it private before have now been removed so as I stand on my back garden where I believe the bar’s balcony would be it’s exactly in line with the height of my balcony on my garden, and I wouldn’t want members of the public sat there being able to see me.

“Also parking on this back road is too busy and we don’t really need the spaces taken up as there would be nowhere for residents to park.”