Plans to transform former health food shop into Mexican takeaway in Sheffield

An independent Mexican takeaway business is planning to expand to Sheffield by transforming a former health food shop.

Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
3 minutes ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 4:55pm

Burrito Piccante – which currently has a site in Altrincham and is opening in Manchester, Liverpool and Stoke on Trent, too – wants to expand further to a vacant site at 347, Glossop Road, in Sheffield.

If approved by Sheffield Council, the takeaway would offer breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as late night food.

In a statement with the planning application, agents HK Interiors Ltd, on behalf of Burrito Piccante, said the site currently serves no purpose to the local community having been vacant for some time.

It added: “Our client is aiming to refurbish the building and provide an alternative independent eatery to the area. Their goal is to deliver high-quality Mexican food at an affordable price.”

Proposed opening hours are 11.30am until 10pm, every day.

HK Interiors Ltd said it would also be beneficial to hospital staff and visitors.

It added: “A quality independent eatery is an important part of any community, it offers an alternative to the existing takeaway restaurants along this section of Glossop Road. The service and proposed opening hours will be appreciated by both employees and residents in the area. Also, a new business will generate jobs.”

So far no members of the public have commented on the plans.

To read the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=RPB5YNNYHR700

