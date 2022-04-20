Plans to transform former Doncaster railway station into a home with real train tracks as outdoor centrepiece

The quirky proposal has been put forward to revive the structure along Cadeby Road in Sprotbrough which once served the village as railway station for both passengers and freight.

The full plans include the reconstruction of the former waiting room/station building within the parameters of the existing concrete base and extensions to form an independent home.

An outbuilding for games room/gym use is also planned as well as associated engineering works in the formation of a new highway access and parking area with the reinstatement of railway tracks.

An artist's impression of what the development could look like.

The applicant has said that bringing the site back to life will carefully follow old designs and be an addition to the heritage offer in Sprotbrough.

Documents said that the applicant has ‘gone to great lengths’ to secure the site in its entirety and prior to this, the land had been a hot spot for trespassing – both intentional and unintentional – with fly-tipping, vandalism and ‘urban exploration where people visit abandoned sites and upload videos to YouTube.

The platform formed the Sprotbrough station on the Hull and Barnsley Railway. The passenger service ended in 1903 but the station retained freight services until 1963 and the line was in use to serve Denaby Main Colliery until 1968.

Susan Chan from HMS Town Planning & Urban Design, said: “The proposal has given careful consideration to design principles, to ensure that the development will restore, reflect and respect its local historic context to the highest of standards, whilst ensuring that the integrity and openness of the green belt is maintained and protected.

“The design of the proposal will ensure that the development functions well and creates a strong character in its own right as well as enhances the features which have already been established by the former Sprotbrough Station Waiting Room.

“The proposal will be constructed of high quality, energy efficient materials, and the overall scheme will enhance the development in its surroundings and assist in assimilating these new habitable areas into the existing natural landscape.”