Plans to create a new home in Sheffield cause division among neighbours

The proposal to form a new home out of a “detached outbuilding” in a garden next to a Sheffield road has been met with an almost equal number of objections and support from neighbours.

The proposal to form a new home out of a “detached outbuilding” in a garden next to a Sheffield road has been met with an almost equal number of objections and support from neighbours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee will have to decide on a development plan that, if approved, would see the creation of a single-storey front extension to a detached rear outbuilding. That would create a home with associated access and parking and see the demolition of the detached garage and carport on Bradway Road.

According to a document published ahead of the meeting, the outbuilding used to be a self-contained bungalow and later on a games room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in 2023 a planning application was refused when the proposal included alterations to the building to form a “dormer bungalow” and the erection of a further detached dormer bungalow (as well as the erection of a store).

It was refused on the grounds of overdevelopment, being out of character, too much traffic, loss of trees, and a poor level of amenities.

The current proposal has been met with two petitions – one is against and one is in favour of it – while 20 formal letters have also been submitted.

Two ward councillors Cllr Martin Smith and Cllr Joe Otten were among those objecting to the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, the 38-signature petition objects on the grounds “that the development destroys the character of Bradway, removes gardens, trees, biodiversity and green spaces, increases traffic and creates a precedent”.

Those against the development said, to summarise, they had concerns about density, loss of privacy, noise, access, road safety, garden grabbing and parking.

The other petition, with 41 signatures, supports the scheme and asks that the planning application be granted.

The proposal will be discussed at 2pm next Tuesday (October 15) at Sheffield Town Hall.