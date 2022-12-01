Plans to covert former Barnsley doctor’s surgery into flats refused
Plans to convert a former doctor’s surgey into apartments have been refused by Barnsley Council.
Plans were submitted to turn the now-closed Caxton House Surgery in Grimethorpe into seven apartments and one studio flat.
Access was proposed via the existing pedestrian access off High Street.
One resident objected to the plans on the grounds of lack of parking, and “drug addicts and alcoholics” potentially renting the properties.
Most Popular
An officer report to Barnsley Council states: “Bedroom two of apartment one is not served by a window and thus would not receive any light nor have any outlook; apartment six (the studio flat) is a single aspect flat and would be served by a single small window which would not ensure an adequate amount of light or outlook.”
“The site has zero parking.
“It is considered that the development is unacceptable as there will be a substandard of internal and external amenity for future occupiers.
“As such the scheme is recommended for refusal.”