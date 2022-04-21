Plans to add hairdressers and tattoo studio to former Rileys snooker club site

A bar has asked Sheffield Council for permission to set up a hairdressers with a tattoo studio and beauty salon at the site of the former Rileys Snooker Club.

By Molly Williams
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 4:54 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 4:54 pm

The much-loved Rileys, on Lescar Lane off Sharrow Vale Road, was closed down and replaced by Peaks Sports Bar in recent years.

The site was given a makeover in the process and it transformed into a modern venue with new big screens for watching sport, spruced-up outdoor terrace and beer garden and a new kitchen serving burgers, nachos, pizzas and other dishes.

Now plans have been revealed to infill an existing undercroft area to form a unit to be used as a hairdressers with a nail bar, tattoo studio and beauty salon.

Rileys Snooker Club site before the recent transformation.

The applicant is named as the Peaks Bar and Snooker.

The proposed opening hours for these latest additions are: Sunday to Friday from 8am until 11pm and from 8am until midnight on Saturday.

To read the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R95OCRNYHFV00

Sheffield Council