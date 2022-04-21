Plans to add hairdressers and tattoo studio to former Rileys snooker club site

The much-loved Rileys, on Lescar Lane off Sharrow Vale Road, was closed down and replaced by Peaks Sports Bar in recent years.
The site was given a makeover in the process and it transformed into a modern venue with new big screens for watching sport, spruced-up outdoor terrace and beer garden and a new kitchen serving burgers, nachos, pizzas and other dishes.
Now plans have been revealed to infill an existing undercroft area to form a unit to be used as a hairdressers with a nail bar, tattoo studio and beauty salon.
The applicant is named as the Peaks Bar and Snooker.
The proposed opening hours for these latest additions are: Sunday to Friday from 8am until 11pm and from 8am until midnight on Saturday.
To read the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R95OCRNYHFV00