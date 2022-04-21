Plans to add hairdressers and tattoo studio to former Rileys snooker club site

The much-loved Rileys, on Lescar Lane off Sharrow Vale Road, was closed down and replaced by Peaks Sports Bar in recent years.

The site was given a makeover in the process and it transformed into a modern venue with new big screens for watching sport, spruced-up outdoor terrace and beer garden and a new kitchen serving burgers, nachos, pizzas and other dishes.

Now plans have been revealed to infill an existing undercroft area to form a unit to be used as a hairdressers with a nail bar, tattoo studio and beauty salon.

Rileys Snooker Club site before the recent transformation.

The applicant is named as the Peaks Bar and Snooker.

The proposed opening hours for these latest additions are: Sunday to Friday from 8am until 11pm and from 8am until midnight on Saturday.