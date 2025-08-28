Plans submitted to turn former Doncaster Road shop into flats

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 14:38 BST
A vacant shop on Doncaster Road in Barnsley could be converted into two residential flats under new proposals lodged with Barnsley Council.

The plans concern the ground floor of 129 Doncaster Road, a three-storey stone property on one of the town’s main routes. The building, which most recently traded as a cooker shop, has been empty for some time.

If approved, the ground floor would be converted into two single-person studio flats – one accessed from the existing shop entrance and another via a new side door. Both would include a kitchen, living/sleeping space, and bathroom facilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application says the property is in a “highly sustainable location” just a short walk from the town centre and within easy reach of shops, public transport and services. A rear garden would be available as shared outdoor space, with cycle storage provided in the garage at the back.

The building, which most recently traded as a cooker shop, has been empty for some time.placeholder image
The building, which most recently traded as a cooker shop, has been empty for some time.

The developer said the scheme would bring a vacant building back into use, add to the borough’s housing supply, and offer affordable, small-scale accommodation for workers, students or local employees.

The design statement adds that Doncaster Road is not a protected shopping frontage, meaning the loss of the former retail space should be acceptable in planning terms.

No external extensions are proposed, though the shopfront would be replaced with new windows. One parking space exists to the front of the property, but the applicant stresses the site is suitable for car-free living given its central location and public transport links.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In its conclusion, the application says the scheme would provide “high quality accommodation” and help prevent the building becoming rundown or attracting anti-social behaviour.

Barnsley Council will now consider the plans before making a decision. Residents can comment on the plans until September 17.

Related topics:Barnsley CouncilBarnsleyDoncaster RoadResidents
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice