Plans submitted to transform Rotherham property into children’s residential care facility

A planning application has been submitted to transform a property on St. Leonard’s Road in Rotherham into a children’s residential care home.

Currently a private home, the three-bed property would remain a semi-detached house in a predominantly suburban area, accommodating up to two children aged 7-17.

Applicants Great Care Support Limited say that the home would operate similarly to a standard family household, with the children attending local schools and healthcare appointments, while staff work on a shift basis to provide care. The application emphasises that the property’s physical structure will remain unchanged, maintaining the domestic nature of the house.

In response to potential concerns, the proposal highlights that the facility would not lead to increased crime or anti-social behaviour, with staff carefully chosen and trained to ensure the safety and well-being of the children. Furthermore, the home’s operations will be regularly monitored by Ofsted, ensuring strict adherence to regulations.

The application comes at a time when there is a growing demand for children’s homes in the UK, with a recent increase in the number of children being placed in illegal and unregulated care homes due to shortages.