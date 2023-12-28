Plans submitted to create 40-plus new homes on iconic site in Sheffield

A new proposal to create almost 40 apartments and a number of townhouses in one of Sheffield’s most beautiful buildings has been submitted.

The Mount could be converted into a new luxury estate on Glossop Road.

The scheme would convert The Mount – and its buildings, including the Flockton – on Glossop Road in Sheffield into 39 residential apartments and eight townhouses – 26 one-bed, 11 two-bed, two two-bed apartments and eight three-and-a-half-bed townhouses in total.

The plans include a single-storey infill extension at ground floor level, provision of a new entrance, single-storey rooftop extensions to existing office annexe buildings, and provision of internal/external residents’ parking and associated landscaping.

In addition, the proposals allow for the removal of the vehicular route through the site, with access from Newbould Lane closed and with an infill extension at the Ground Floor level to provide in effect a new main entrance for the development and space for a concierge.

The Mount sits in a prominent location, overlooking the Porter Valley in Sheffield. The building, with its grand Ionic south façade in the manner of the grand terraces of Bath’s Royal Crescent and London’s Regent Park, was originally conceived as a terrace of eight houses.

The property is Grade II* Listed and the site contains the original terrace designed by William Flockton circa 1830 and later additions (1950’s onwards) which include a four-storey office annexe and link building along with multi-storey carparking and modern landscaping within the grounds.

The site also includes a later two-storey extension to the office building which is connected to a Victorian end-terrace property facing Glossop Road.

The Flockton range has undergone extensive internal reconstruction – its first conversion into offices for the United Steel Companies Ltd was around the time of the construction of the office in the late 1950s.

The proposal represent an amended scheme following successful Planning and Listed Building consent last year – the original plan was to create 55 apartments.

The current proposal can be found under 23/03145/FUL in the planning portal.