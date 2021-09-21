Plans revealed to turn former Sheffield care home into 10 apartments
Sheffield Council officers said plans to turn a care home into 10 apartments should be given permission in a meeting next week.
A planning application was submitted to demolish a conservatory, porch and external structures and build a new entrance porch at Silver Lodge Residential Care Home, 12 Housley Lane, Chapeltown, so the building can be used for apartments.
Of the 10 apartments, there would be nine two bed homes and a one bed home. Initially, the plans were for 14 apartments in total but this was reduced and a new lobby extension was added.
Council officers said in a report that decision-makers should give it a green light at a planning committee meeting next week.
They said the scheme was beneficial because it would: contribute to housing supply, make use of an existing building, add diversity to the mix of housing in the area, offer visual improvement and trigger financial contributions through community infrastructure levy.
The planning and highways committee meeting will take place on Tuesday, September 28 from 2pm.