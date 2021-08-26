Plans revealed to transform warehouse into 'vocational centre for youngsters' near Sheffield

Education provider Witherslack Group has applied to transform a warehouse on Kea Park Close, Hellaby, into a vocational centre for older children at nearby Abbeywood School to “prepare for post-educational life”.

Witherslack provides specialist education care for young people aged 10 to 18 with a range of special needs including autistic spectrum conditions, Asperger’s Syndrome, and speech, language, and communication needs.

Planning documents state that the vocational training centre will be used to support Abbeywood School, which is 650m from the proposed site.

The site.

A design and access statements adds: “The new accommodation will allow Witherslack to meet the special educational needs of a greater number of pupils in Yorkshire and the Humber, giving them the best possible chancesand outcomes for post-educational opportunities.

“The change of use would also allow Witherslack to split the operations of Abbeywood School, moving the older, key-staged four children to the new site as they prepare for post-educational life.”