Plans revealed to replace Sheffield house with two apartment blocks
Sheffield Council officers have recommended approval of plans to demolish a large family house and build 14 apartments in its place.
If approved at a planning and highways committee meeting next week, the two three to four storey blocks of homes will be built at 298 Norton Lane with 17 car parking spaces.
All of the 14 apartments in the blocks will have two bedrooms each.
The council is currently unable to demonstrate a five-year deliverable housing supply which means favour is automatically given to housing developments unless there is a significant reason to object.
In making their recommendation to approve the plans, council officers said the scheme would bring a number of benefits including additional homes to meet the shortfall in housing and economic benefits through construction and spending by residents. They also said there were a number of sustainable design features including green walls, green roofs, infrastructure for electric car parking and sustainable drainage systems.
They said it would not create any significant or severe highway safety issues or have any adverse impacts on neighbours and would sit comfortably within the street scene as a high quality contemporary development.
However, there were 23 comments received by the council in relation to the plans, including from ward councillor Steve Ayris, and all objected.
Concerns included overlooking and it not being in keeping with the rest of the street.
The planning and highways committee is due to make a decision at a meeting on Tuesday, September 28 which starts at 2pm.