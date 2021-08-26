Plans revealed to open shisha bar in Rotherham town centre

If approved, the former William Hill bookmakers on Upper Millgate could be transformed into a coffee bar, with outside seating for shisha smokers.

Planning documents state that seven tables and 24 chairs would be provided for customers on the pavement outside the premises, with perimeter barriers.

According to the application, there will be “no problem with noise pollution”, as the applicants intend to only play background music.

Town centre.

The application form states that smoking shisha is “generally a quiet, pleasant experience”.