Plans revealed to demolish working men's club to transform into housing
Plans have been lodged to demolish a club and build 14 houses on the site.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 5:13 pm
The Albert Club on Christchurch Road in West Melton would be demolished to make way for 14 two-bedroom semi detached homes if plans are approved.
Planning documents state: “We are proposing a generous garden to the rear of each property, while providing adequate space for bike store, bin store and drying equipment.
“Each property to have off road parking….
“We consider the area to be in an already well-developed residential/sustainable area.”
The documents state the club has closed but its owner has confirmed it remains open.