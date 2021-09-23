Plans revealed to demolish former working men's club to transform into housing

The Albert Club on Christchurch Road in West Melton, which is now closed, would be demolished to make way for 14 two bedroom semi detached homes if plans are approved.

Planning documents state: “We are proposing a generous garden to the rear of each property, while providing adequate space for bike store, bin store and drying equipment.

“Each property to have off road parking.

The club.

“The property was previously used as a WMC. However this has been since closed.