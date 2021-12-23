Plans revealed to build 53 new homes in Barnsley

The developer wants to “create a distinctive residential development” on land off Coniston Avenue

If approved, access for the 1.66 hectare site will be taken from Coniston Avenue, and planning documents state Barratt Homes plan to “create a green entrance with open space.”

The development would be designed as a cul de sac, with an area to the west of the site used for surface water attenuation.

The homes will be one to four bedroom, with 11 affordable homes included, which will be made up of eight one bed homes and three two beds.

The development will include a mix of detached, semi detached, and terraced houses as well as apartments.

A planning statement says: “It is estimated that the development willgenerate almost £1.3 million each year of spending power to the local retail and leisure economy.”

The estimated extra revenue for local shops and services is estimated at around £1.2m, with an additional £87,700 per year in council tax revenue.

Planning documents state: “Access to the site will be taken from Coniston Avenue.

“This will be a simple priority access junction with a width of 5.5m on the access road carriageway with 2m footways provided on both sides of the carriageway.

“The development will satisfy and mostly exceed standard separation distances between dwellings to protect privacy and prevent over-looking.

“Each dwelling with have at least two parking spaces within the dwelling curtilage for properties with three or more bedrooms with one or two bedroom properties having a single space.”

Barratt Homes say some of the properties will be equipped with integral boxes for nesting birds, and native shrubs and trees will provide bird nesting habitats on site.