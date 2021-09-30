Plans revealed for two warehouses next to Hermes ‘colossus’ hub

If approved the warehouses will be built off Sheffield Road, next to the 363,000sq ft Hemes warehouse which is due to open next year.

The new warehouses could create up to 600 jobs, according to plans submitted by Newlands Developments.

Combined, the warehouses would have a combined floorspace of 41,900 sq.m, and would include 289 car parking spaces, 105 HGV spaces, and 42 bike spaces.

The site.

Planning documents state that “the proposal comes forward at a time when the UK is witnessing unprecedented steps being taken to attempt to mitigate the significant negative consequences of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is seeking a swift economic recovery.

“With a recent Guardian article highlighting Barnsley as one of the places staging the fastest recovery, in large part due to Hermes committing to building its largest warehouse in Europe we believe it is important to build upon this and deliver additional jobs and investment in the borough.

“The application site was formerly a greenfield site in agricultural use, however the site has been cleared and a development plateau has been created in contemplation of a future employment use.”