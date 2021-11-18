Plans revealed for new link road to ease congestion around busy shopping centre near Sheffield

South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive has submitted an application to build a new roundabout on Aldwarke Lane creating a new link road to Parkgate Shopping Centre, and a new 300 space Park & Ride car park near Matalan.

A new entrance to the Parkgate Shopping Centre will be created, from Aldwarke Lane.

SYTPE say the plans will "create greener travel opportunities in the area by improving traffic flow, public transport connectivity, reliability and journey times, as well as walking and cycling routes".

If approved, the park and ride will be built on nearby brownfield land, previously used by Parkgate Steel Works.

The new 800M link road is proposed to run from Stadium Way and Stonerow Way, ending at a new roundabout junction with Aldwarke Lane.

It is hoped that the new road will reduce congestion by providing a new access route into the Parkgate Shopping Park.

Under the plans, Blackwater Dyke will be culverted and the existing roadwill be widened between both Network rail bridges which pass over Aldwarke Lane.

A single two-lane carriageway with a shared footway and cycleway would Aldwarke Lane to Stadium Way, and a footpath on the southern side would link Aldwarke Lane to Stadium Way and Stonerow Way.

A survey found that 73 percent of 243 respondents “strongly support” the proposals.

Tim Taylor, SYPTE director of customer services, said: “Our proposals for Parkgate aim to bring benefits to everyone living in, working at and visiting the area.

“By easing congestion and improving traffic flow these changes will offer greener journey options for a cleaner environment.

“The proposed new link road and highway improvements will improve bus reliability and journey times in the area, as well as access to the Tram Train network and a proposed new, larger capacity Park & Ride.